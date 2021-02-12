Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.38

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and traded as high as $63.60. Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 48,186 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61.

In other Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) news, insider Mark Hardwick Foster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,969.69).

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

