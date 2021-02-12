TravelNote Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $10,272.17 and $2,971.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

