Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.45. Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 151,474 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$111.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

About Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in three exploration licenses approximately covering an area of 4,842 hectares and three mining licenses approximately covering an area of 13,019 hectares.

