PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,623. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.07.
About PURE Bioscience
Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.