PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,623. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.07.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

