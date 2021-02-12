SAFE DEAL (SFD) One Day Volume Hits $104,708.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 36.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $310,870.94 and $104,708.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00284248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00105270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067175 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.