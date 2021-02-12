Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 73.1%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 1,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
