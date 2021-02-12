Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 73.1%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 1,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

