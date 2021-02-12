Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.96. 16,863,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 4,668,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

The company has a market cap of $291.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,933. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

