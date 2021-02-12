Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($2.57). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $11.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

EXPE stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. 5,291,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

