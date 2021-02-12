Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($2.57). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $11.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

EXPE stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. 5,291,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.