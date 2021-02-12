$810.76 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce sales of $810.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.52 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $605.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 148,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

