THEKEY Trading 77.4% Higher Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $75,648.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010847 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005156 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

