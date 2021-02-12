Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Vinci stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 110,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,772. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

