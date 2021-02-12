Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price at $30.70

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 58,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

