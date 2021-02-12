Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price at $30.70

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 58,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

