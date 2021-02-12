Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $8.71. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 93,204 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $64,233.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 43.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

