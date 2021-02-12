W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 25,397,737 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59.

About W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Plc (WRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources Plc (WRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.