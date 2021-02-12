C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $210.24

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.24 and traded as high as $250.00. C&C Group plc (CCR.L) shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 357,764 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £737.76 million and a PE ratio of 967.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.28.

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

