Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.94

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.94 and traded as high as $52.60. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

