PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.50

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 2531106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

