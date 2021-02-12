Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

