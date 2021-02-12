Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, an increase of 273.9% from the January 14th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of COCSF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

