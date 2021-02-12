Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, an increase of 273.9% from the January 14th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of COCSF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.