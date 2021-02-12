Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 595.0% in January

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 595.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. 95,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

