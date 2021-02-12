The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

KHC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,191. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

