Mercury Price Up 20.6% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $11,129.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00282995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00105818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00080031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00093220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

