TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Down 32.1% This Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $159,344.10 and approximately $107,307.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

