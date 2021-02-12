Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.02. 118,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

PINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

