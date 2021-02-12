Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

TEX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 881,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

