Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.00. 8,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,677. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $232.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $245,465,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

