CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Trading Down 7.7%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.51. 821,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 256,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

