My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.71. 1,050,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 808,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 3,326.90%. Equities analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.85% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

