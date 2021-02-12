Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

FPRUY remained flat at $$27.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.