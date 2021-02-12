Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY remained flat at $$27.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.