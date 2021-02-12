CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 453.4% in January

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 453.4% from the January 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 551,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CannaPharmaRX has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.