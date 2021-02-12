AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.6%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares were down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 714,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 987,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,012,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $165,189,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.