Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) vs. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Critical Contrast

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Merit Medical Systems and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Surmodics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -3.05% 9.02% 4.91% Surmodics 1.18% 1.42% 1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 3.36 $5.45 million $1.46 41.27 Surmodics $94.86 million 7.71 $1.12 million $0.13 409.00

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics. Merit Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Surmodics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions. It also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, and protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products to treat vertebral compression fractures, metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, it offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; microelectromechanical system sensor components; ConvertX nephroureteral stent system; and Fibrovein, a detergent-based sclerosant. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

