SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 130,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,349. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $762.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.