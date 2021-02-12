ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%.

ECOM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,156. The firm has a market cap of $826.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,500 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

