$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.93. 686,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

