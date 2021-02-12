TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.42. 1,187,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 626,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

The firm has a market cap of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 683,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

