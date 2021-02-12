China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Trading Down 5%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,041,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a market cap of $80.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.06 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

