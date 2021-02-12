Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

