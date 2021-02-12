Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SCRYY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

SCRYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 8,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.39.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

