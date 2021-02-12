BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 492,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 487,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

