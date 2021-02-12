CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $162.78. 829,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,159. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,340.33 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

