Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 458,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,246. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.
GNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
