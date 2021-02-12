Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 458,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,246. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

GNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

