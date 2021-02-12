Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 541,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Aytu BioScience has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.