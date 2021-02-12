Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.41.

APHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:APHA traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.55. 14,815,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.07.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

