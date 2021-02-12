Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.60 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,811,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,133,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.