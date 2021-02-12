Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,991,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

