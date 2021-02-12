Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $205,159.50 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. 112,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,188. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.