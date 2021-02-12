Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Shutterstock updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.90 EPS.

SSTK traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. 783,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,734. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

