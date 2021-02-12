Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Decreases By 68.9%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the January 14th total of 2,094,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Nine Dragons Paper stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 2,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,682. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.