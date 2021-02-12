Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Decreases By 68.9%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the January 14th total of 2,094,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.
Nine Dragons Paper stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 2,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,682. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
