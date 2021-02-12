Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Acquires $44,490.00 in Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.01. 4,730,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,887. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

